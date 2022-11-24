Twenty daily bus trips have been suspended in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Public bus services across Hawke’s Bay are continuing to be disrupted by a lack of drivers, with 20 daily bus trips now suspended.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said in a statement on Thursday afternoon the “serious shortage” of drivers was due to ongoing illnesses and vacancies.

“Because of that, 20 Hawke’s Bay bus trips daily are being temporarily suspended,” the statement read.

Of the 141 daily services across Hawke’s Bay, 121 are still being delivered.

GoBus services the region with public bus routes and is the bus operator contracted by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

Part of annual rates to Hawke’s Bay Regional Council goes towards funding those services.

“The national bus driver shortage is hitting hard and is compounded by ongoing seasonal illness and Covid-19,” Katrina Brunton, of the regional council, said.

“Our operator is advising that they are currently not able to recruit enough drivers to run a full service.

”They are working to recruit new bus drivers, but this and training will take some time.

“We are sorry for the disruption and are working closely with GoBus to ensure the full service is returned as soon as possible.”

Affected bus routes: