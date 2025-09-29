Advertisement
‘Serious risk’: Warning over e-motorbikes in parks

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Hastings District Council is being proactive with public education about riding any form of motorbike on council-owned parks and reserves, both for public safety and in the case of areas like Tainui Reserve, to prevent damage at the archaeologically significant Hikanui Pa site.

An increasing number of electric motorbike riders are using council-owned parks and reserves for riding.

A spokesperson for the Hastings District Council said e-motorbikes are heavy, fast and almost silent.

“This makes them a serious risk to parks, reserves and reserve users,” the council spokesperson said.

