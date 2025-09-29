“In the past two weeks, one official complaint has been made to the council about e-motorbikes in Tainui Reserve from a member of the public.”

A police spokesperson said a good description of the vehicle, location, rider, clothing and behaviour helps identify and locate those involved for investigation.

“But do not put yourself in harm’s way to obtain information. Even if we can’t attend at the time due to other priorities, reporting will help the police learn when and where this behaviour is happening.

“All road users, bike owners included, need to follow the road rules and are responsible for being appropriately licenced for any vehicle ridden or driven,” the spokesperson said.

The council said it was being proactive with public education about riding any form of motorbike on council-owned parks and reserves, both for public safety and in the case of areas like Tainui Reserve, to prevent damage at the archaeologically significant Hikanui Pā site.

To drive an electric motorbike, you need a Class 6 licence, which covers any motorcycle, moped and all-terrain vehicle.

Electric motorbikes need a WoF as often as other vehicles, and the cost of a year’s registration is $448.94.

Police say any dangerous riding or driving should be reported at the time to 111 or, if it’s after the fact, via 105.

