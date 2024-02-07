Serious injury, road closed after stock-truck trailer overturns near Waipawa

A stock-truck trailer has overturned in Central Hawke's Bay.

One person has serious injuries following a stock-truck crash between Waipawa and Ōtāne, Central Hawke’s Bay, that has closed the road.

Police were called to the incident, believed to have involved two vehicles, about 12pm on Pourerere Road, near River Road, where the truck’s trailer had overturned.

A police spokesperson said Pourerere Road had closed, and a crane was being sent to the scene.

Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance to the incident, and confirmed one motorist in a serious condition had been transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Police said there were sheep on the trailer of the truck, and the cause of the crash is being investigated.





















MORE TO COME