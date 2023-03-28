Serious crash on Hawke’s Bay Expressway - three injured, traffic diverted

Southbound traffic backed up beyond the Taradale Rd roundabout after a crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway in Napier on Wednesday. Photo / NZTA

Three people have been injured, one of them seriously, after a two-car crash in the southbound lane of the Hawke’s Bay Expressway in Napier.

Police and an ambulance were called to State Highway 2 between Kennedy Rd and the Meeanee Rd off ramp just before 7am on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said one person was being treated for serious injuries, one had moderate injuries and one had minor injuries.

Southbound traffic in the area was backing up. Diversions were in place, but motorists were asked to avoid the area or expect delays.