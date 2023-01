An accident near Black Bridge has delayed traffic, police are asking motorists to avoid the area. Photo NZME

Police are responding to an accident in Haumoana, near Hastings.

About 5pm, emergency services received reports of a crash near Black Bridge, on Mill Rd.

The road is blocked while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Any further information was not immediately available.