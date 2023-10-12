One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following reports of a serious assault in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person has been left seriously injured after a reported assault in suburban Hastings on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said they had been called to Kauri St in Hastings just after 12pm.

The spokeswoman said the member of the public who reported the assault did not see it happen but reportedly saw a man with what appeared to be a broken leg.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the scene and ambulance officers treated and transported one person in a serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

The police spokeswoman said there was no further information available at this stage.

