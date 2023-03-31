The latest flyover of Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū-Tararua Highway. Video / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has released the latest flyover of work on the new highway between Woodville and Ashhurst.

Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū-Tararua Highway has been under construction since January 2021.

The highway will replace the Manawatū Gorge road, which has been permanently closed to traffic since 2017.

In the latest newsletter, it was noted that more than five million cubic metres of earth had been moved, with less than one million cubic metres to go.

Project health and wellbeing lead Kaye Allardice-Green provided the commentary on the footage.

Some minor damage occurred during the cyclone. Footage / Waka Kotahi NZTA

The Manawatū River in flood during the cyclone in February. Footage / Waka Kotahi NZTA

She said the site had recovered well from Cyclone Gabrielle, in which the Manawatū River rose five metres and breached the cofferdam.

Some minor damage caused in the storm had been repaired and work was able to get back under way.

Allardice-Green said significant progress had been made since the last flyover in December.

The highway is still expected to be completed by the end of 2024.