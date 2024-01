A section of SH5 Napier Taupo Road has closed due to a slip. Photo / NZME

Part of State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo has been closed because of a slip.

Police were alerted about 5.55pm and advised both lanes were blocked near Te Pohue, about 40km by road northwest of Napier.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council rainfall figures show about 160mm of rain has fallen in three days - over 82mm on Monday, 24mm on Tuesday, and more than 53mm on Wednesday.