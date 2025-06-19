A second person has been arrested after allegedly interfering in the investigation into the death of Kaea Karauria. Composite photo

A second person has been arrested by police for alleged interference in a homicide investigation after a Hawke’s Bay teen was stabbed to death.

A 21-year-old Napier woman was taken into custody on Thursday after police alleged that she had provided instructions to another person to destroy evidence in relation to the death of 15-year-old Kaea Karauria.

The alleged interference occurred on May 11, the day of the fight in which Kaea was killed, police said.

The woman has been charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice and will appear in the Napier District Court on June 26.

Detective Inspector Dave De Lange said police would continue to act without hesitation when a witness is threatened, or attempts are made to sabotage an investigation.