Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Second person charged with interference in Hawke’s Bay teen homicide investigation

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

A second person has been arrested after allegedly interfering in the investigation into the death of Kaea Karauria. Composite photo

A second person has been arrested after allegedly interfering in the investigation into the death of Kaea Karauria. Composite photo

A second person has been arrested by police for alleged interference in a homicide investigation after a Hawke’s Bay teen was stabbed to death.

A 21-year-old Napier woman was taken into custody on Thursday after police alleged that she had provided instructions to another person to destroy evidence in relation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today