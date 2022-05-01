Weber Road was closed for some time so police could carry out an investigation into the crash. Photo / FILE

A fatal accident involving a cyclist on Weber Road in Dannevirke is the second cycling fatality on the road in five weeks.

Emergency services were called to the Weber Road scene about 4.45 pm on Sunday.

Police confirmed there had been a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle.

A police spokesperson said the cyclist died at the scene.

The road was closed for at least two hours so the Serious Crash Unit could carry out an investigation of the scene.

It is the second fatality on Weber Road in recent weeks.

Dannevirke man Robbie Holm was killed in an accident on March 29.

Police have not released any further details of the March crash other than to say that the Serious Crash Unit is still to determine the cause.

