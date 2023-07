Surf lifeguards help search after a report of a body on the beach at Whirinaki. Photo / Ian Cooper

Surf lifeguards help search after a report of a body on the beach at Whirinaki. Photo / Ian Cooper

Police have confirmed a search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of Hawke’s Bay.

A helicopter can be seen circling a wide area out to sea between Whirinaki and Bay View.

A helicopter assists in a search along the coast of Whirinaki.

Hawke’s Bay Today understands the search began after reports a body had been seen in the water around 8.30am

MORE TO COME