Despite no crew perishing in the wreck, a man did die at the scene a few months later.
“In March 1928, a 33-year-old man who was a cook fell down a hole in the wreck and hit his head and he died in Waipukurau Hospital,” Fowler said.
The Maroro was later sold in its wrecked state to Fred Goodman of Gisborne.
“But he probably just took parts out of the ship, as the bones still remain on the beach today,” Fowler said.
The remains of the boat are still visible near Blackrock Reef. Fowler said they are likely to soon sink back down into the sands until the next high seas.
