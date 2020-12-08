School pātaka helps Central Hawke's Bay community

Argyll East School students with the pātaka they built for the community.

In 2019 Argyll East School got four chicks. The chicks were moved around the classrooms so we could all take turns feeding and cleaning out the cage.

When the chicks got bigger we moved them out to the school's chicken coop. When they started laying eggs, Ruma Rua had monitors. The monitors would collect the eggs then they would take them back to their classroom and get them all clean so they were ready to sell.

The eggs are sold for $5 a dozen. We use the money that we make from the eggs to buy the chickens food.

We have a metal paper brick maker. We shred paper we have used and the brick maker moulds it into bricks. The bricks are $1 each.W e used that to buy a shredder.

We made the pātaka because we had a whole lot of eggs and paper bricks left over.The whole school built the pātaka after lockdown and painted it in term four the Argyll East School colours ( blue and yellow). Once we had finished it we nailed it to the fence.

This is a community pātaka so everyone is welcome to buy, take or share anything if you are in CHB or passing by. We would love it if you would exchange some extra things that are in your garden or in your cupboard eg. jam, flowers, old clothes and shoes.