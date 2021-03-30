School holiday fun with 3 Speed Crunch Box Rebooted in Hawke's Bay

The school holiday show 3 Speed Crunch Box Rebooted promises wall-to-wall slapstick comedy and gravity-defying circus tricks, with an all Kiwi cast. Photo / Supplied

The energetic hit Australian comedy production, 3 Speed Crunch Box Rebooted, is coming to Hawke's Bay in the second week of the school holidays.

The team at Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre have 17 children between them, so they know the challenges of school holidays well.

Toitoi Kaiwhakahaere Ratonga Whakaari - Presenter Services Commercial Manager Glen Pickering says "Our kids range in age from 18 months to 24 years, so as a team of working parents we are well-versed in the need to keep children entertained and engaged in the school holidays. This is exactly why we've booked this hilarious show for April 29 – so it's in the sweet spot of helping parents out when they need it most!"

3 Speed Crunch Box Rebooted is about a family of outlandish stunt people, so you can expect impressive aerobatics, nail-biting circus tricks and plenty of silly characters in this absurd, side-splitting, slapstick comedy.

Pickering says the show has been "rebooted" with an internationally-trained team of professionals who are based in Aotearoa-New Zealand.

"We've seen the challenge of getting international performers into the country first-hand, so by casting locals into these roles, we've found a way to overcome that. Rest assured, these performers are the best at what they do, having recently performed at Cuba Dupa, and will no doubt keep your kids engaged with their laugh-out-loud tricks and jokes."

He says Toitoi is determined to bring in a wide range of shows, so there's something for everyone in our community to enjoy.

"Arts experiences build resiliency in communities and teach us about other people's life experiences. They're a valuable opportunity to come together and enrich our emotional world. Or, in this case, they're a chance to have a really good laugh with each other at a time when we could all use it," he said.

Tickets to 3 Speed Crunch Box Rebooted are $21 for adults, $15 for children (3-14 years), or $60 for a whānau of four (adults or children). There are two shows at Toitoi on April 29, at 10am and 1pm. Tickets are on sale now from toitoivenues.co.nz to book, or head to the Toitoi Box Office on the corner of Eastbourne and Hastings Sts.