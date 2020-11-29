Sanctuary Sounds music festival returns to Takapau for 2020

This year's event has a wild west theme and people are encouraged to dress up. Photo / Supplied

After lockdowns, social distancing and sitting down to watch gigs, the Sanctuary Sounds music festival team are ready to put on a party.

This year the small grass roots, not-for-profit music festival is happening once again in Takapau, this year with a wild west theme.

"While most countries around the world maintain these measures, we gratefully find ourselves on the other side, looking straight ahead to summer, the people we love to spend time with, and the music we share."

The crew are all volunteers and their kaupapa has always been to give the musos a stage to perform, and the people a chilled inclusive space to spend a weekend.

The festival has changed over 14 years from an all-day gig on the back porch of the organisers' house to the first three-day festival in 2013, featuring Cornerstone Roots and Swamp Thing.

After having to move to a new venue in 2017, "the biggest little music festival in Hawke's Bay" will once again be three days in Takapau from December 4-6.

Every year is themed, and costumes will be encouraged to reflect the Stop The Bull Go Wild West theme.

Organiser Danielle Burns said there has been an "enormous" amount of interest from New Zealand bands wanting to play this year.

"Maybe more than usual due to the border closures and gigs being cancelled.

"Sadly, we've had to say no to lots of people but we're really happy with our line-up this year. It's amazing to think you can hear 30 bands over the three days!"

New Zealand artists will headline the festival including Raglan based band Lost Tribe Aotearoa, Wellington Rock Band MERRIN, female fronted three-piece Violet Highway and Blue River Baby whose debut album hit No 1 in the NZ Indie Album charts last year.

This year is significant as it will be documented by Vitor Crispim, the co-founder and CEO of ReGeneration Productions, a family-owned production house based in rural Hawke's Bay.

Punters can camp for free and there will be food trucks and artisan stalls close by.