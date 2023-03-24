$10,000 raised as Mission Restaurant plates up for cyclone relief

The Mission Restaurant’s effort was the nation’s largest. Photo / Supplied

An “unshakeable community spirit” and some of Hawke’s Bay’s most sumptuous food proved to be the winning combination on Monday night, with the Mission Restaurant raising over $10,000 to support Cyclone Gabrielle victims.

The event, which was part of the Cooking Up a Storm initiative, saw more than 150 restaurants nationwide raising money, with the Mission’s event being the country’s largest, as it played host to 220 diners.

World-renowned restaurateur and the concept’s mastermind, Al Brown, said: “It’s about comfort food and bringing like-minded folk around a table for the evening.

“Essentially, we’re emulating what is happening in the affected regions, and bringing people together to support, listen, and be there for each other”.

Mission Restaurant executive chef Ricky Littleton and his team delivered on that brief with his “soul-quenching” slow braised bœuf bourguignon accompanied by a deconstructed apple crumble.

“The atmosphere was incredible, and this is what makes our local Hawke’s Bay community great, our community supporting our community. We also cannot thank our sponsors enough for making this event possible,” Littleton said.

A total of all funds raised from other Hawke’s Bay participants was not yet available.



