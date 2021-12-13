Rusbatch back to chase NRL No.1 with the Hawke's Bay Hawks

Ethan Rusbatch wowing the fans against Southland Sharks at Pettigrew Green Arena, Taradale, last season. He's back for the battle in the Sal's NBL in 2022. Photo / NZME

Taylor Hawks basketball star Ethan Rusbatch is back for a fourth season with the Hawke's Bay franchise as it tries to go one better than 2021 and win the Sal's NBL under new coach Mick Downer.

The confirmation of the fan favourite's place in the lineup – for a ninth season in the league – was confirmed by Downer, who has had previous involvement with the 29-year-old.

Rusbatch has had Tall Blacks national side World Cup and Commonwealth Games experience, New Zealand Breakers stints in the Australian NBL and previous New Zealand NBL experience with Southland, Taranaki and Canterbury.

Downer said: "Ethan is the emotional centrepiece of our club."

"It is way more than the fact that he is extremely talented and hard working," Downer said.

"His mana in the locker room, on the court and in the hoops community is infectious, but his desire to see the Taylor Hawks be successful, and the professional approach to his craft is what really inspires us.

''We're pumped to have him back in the black and white."

Rusbatch said, "It was an easy decision to come back to the Bay. Great people, great weather and culture."

"After losing by two in last year's final I'm keen to run it back even more," he said.

The Hawks said more players for the 2022 roster will be announced in the next few weeks.