“Wayne is a bloody legend – 30 years ago, he broke his neck in a rugby accident at the age of 25, and it changed his life, but it hasn’t stopped him from living an incredible life.

“He hasn’t seen it as a disability, he has seen it as a challenge that he has overcome and is using it to inspire and influence others ... he really is an amazing human being.”

Also speaking is Donaldson, a wellbeing consultant and Wairarapa coordinator for the Rural Support Trust.

Holden said she had great stories to share, which would resonate with the audience.

“She is an amazing person, and she is also a farmer, a mother and a rugby coach, so she has got a lot of experience across a lot of ages.”

Holden hoped people would use the opportunity to ask her questions and gain insight and inspiration.

“Both of them are going to have very powerful presentations.”

The afternoon event MC is David Todd (Toddy), who has worked with the Rural Support Trust and has been sponsored by a range of Hawke’s Bay businesses.

“It’s all about letting people know that the support and services are out there and they are very approachable, these people that work for the likes of the Rural Support Trust.”

Holden said the speakers offered a unique experience that he hoped each member of the audience would be inspired and motivated by.

“Sometimes just taking a bit of time off farm, it’s good for the top paddock and at the end of the day, we are just trying to do something that helps people’s wellbeing.”

Holden encouraged attendees to make the most of the Silver Fern Farms catering, and the opportunity to simply chat.

“It’s the social interaction at these events – that’s where the real value is, because it’s the people just catching up.

“It’s about getting your mates together and meeting new mates.

Holden said those interested in attending the free event can get tickets by emailing admin@hbap.co.nz.

