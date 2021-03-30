Rugby: Hawke's Bay senior club competition back this weekend with new format

Hastings Rugby and Sports will be out to repeat their 2020 Maddison Trophy championship win. Photo / File

Easter is all about new beginnings, so what better weekend to kick off the reformatted men's club rugby season in Hawke's Bay?

The first game of 2021 at 6pm on Thursday sees Eskview taking on Maraenui at Petane Domain at 6.30pm in the town section of the Town and Country competition.

The best teams from that Premier Reserve grade (two of five Country teams, four of 12 Town teams) will be joined by the bottom two clubs from the Premier grade Nash Cup competition.

All the premier sides kick off on Good Friday at 3pm, with 2020 Maddison Trophy champions Hastings Rugby and Sports up against Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports at Elwood Park.

Hastings will be favourites to progress to the Maddison and challenge for it again with a largely unchanged lineup, although they will be at least temporarily without Magpies midfielder Neria Fomai, who is on a short-term Super Rugby contract with the Highlanders.

They have also lost Jayden Rihia (moved to Australia) and Antonio Mikaele Tu'u (out for the season with a ruptured Achilles), so a Pirates side who have picked up some talented youngsters from the Hawke's Bay academy system might fancy an upset.

Magpies first five Lincoln McClutchie is back on board with Tamatea after spending 2020 in the blue and white hoops of MAC. Photo / File

Tamatea have also recruited, well adding Magpies Lincoln McClutchie and Kianu Kereru-Symes ahead of their game against Taradale at Bill Mathewson Park.

Taradale were beaten finalists in 2020 and should be strong contenders again with the loss of club legend Andrew Gardner offset by new recruit Kenan Higgins from Wellington.

MAC will take Hurricanes Development prop Paula Latu and Magpies flanker Solomone Funaki with them to Waipukurau to face Central Rugby and Sports.

The hosts will be hard to beat having picked up 2020 NZ Secondary Schools first five Harry Godfrey from Whanganui and Joeli Suka from Hastings Rugby and Sports.

Taradale are seeking revenge after their loss in the 2020 Maddison Trophy final. Photo / File

Havelock North should have former Magpie and Highlanders wing Ryan Tongia and the abrasive Tony Lamborn at their disposal as they host Napier Technical Old Boys at Anderson Park.

Napier Tech made the semifinals of the Maddison Trophy last season and will be looking to repeat that despite a number of the squad retiring from rugby.

Clive Rugby and Sports have brought in lock Jay Tuavaiti from Auckland ahead of their season opener against Napier Old Boys Marist at Farndon Park.

Marist have a new coach in Ellery Wilson, and with the returning Paul Bickle and promising new first five Jonte Millar from Feilding High School, will surely push for another Maddison semifinal berth.

Teams in the Women's and Colts grades are still preparing for their seasons and all are welcoming any players not already registered.

Premier grade - Nash Cup draw round one

Hastings vs Pirates

Tamatea vs Taradale

Central vs MAC

Clive vs Marist

Havelock vs Tech

Premier Reserve grade - Country draw round one

Waipawa vs Central

Otane vs Aotea

Porangahau bye

Premier Reserve grade - Town draw round one

YMP vs Pirates

Marist vs Tech

Taradale vs Havelock

Bridge Pa vs Hastings

Eskview vs Maraenui

Clive vs MAC