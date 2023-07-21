Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Rugby: Depth on show as Hawke’s Bay Māori rugby goes from strength to strength

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
Action in a match between Te Matau a Māui and Hawke's Bay Samoans last year. They meet again this season, with the Samoans out to claim the Tamatea Arikinui Taonga for the first time. Photo / NZME

Action in a match between Te Matau a Māui and Hawke's Bay Samoans last year. They meet again this season, with the Samoans out to claim the Tamatea Arikinui Taonga for the first time. Photo / NZME

Former Māori All Black and long-time Magpies centre Murdoch Paewai has confirmed a unique depth of talent in Hawke’s Bay club rugby, with a squad named for a five-week programme of Te Matau a Māui

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today