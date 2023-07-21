Action in a match between Te Matau a Māui and Hawke's Bay Samoans last year. They meet again this season, with the Samoans out to claim the Tamatea Arikinui Taonga for the first time. Photo / NZME

Former Māori All Black and long-time Magpies centre Murdoch Paewai has confirmed a unique depth of talent in Hawke’s Bay club rugby, with a squad named for a five-week programme of Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay Māori rugby this season.

Despite the demands of professional rugby and the Bunnings NPC, drawing off more than 40 already named in the wide group of Magpies coach Brock James, Murdoch and Te Matau a Māui co-selectors have been able to name 36 players, almost all of whom have played premier club rugby.

“I think there’s only one two who haven’t,” said Paewai, who played in 99 matches for the Magpies from 1991 to 2003, and would have passed the century had it not been for the 24 he played for the Central Vikings in the Hawke’s Bay-Manawatū NPC team merger of 1997-98.

Of special significance is that the team’s opening match will be against Wairoa sub-union in Wairoa on July 29, and that Hawke’s Bay will host Te Tini men’s and women’s tournaments the following Saturday at Elwood Park, Hastings, with Wairoa invited to join teams from seven other rohe throughout the Hurricanes region.

Wairoa, under coach Syd Ropitini, will be preparing for the first 2023 of the Barry Cup, a Northern Hawke’s Bay, Poverty Bay and East coast sub-unions challenge trophy first presented a century ago.

Te Matau a Māui chairman Stewart White said the connection to Wairoa was in line with the Māori representative rugby kaupapa of the growing community, grassroots rugby and opportunities for players still seeking pathways after the end of club rugby, which for most teams lasted no more than 15 weeks.

Thus Te Matau a Māui will play at five venues, with the July 29 match in Wairoa and the August 5 tournament in Hastings being followed by a match against Central Hawke’s Bay sub-union at Pōrangahau on August 12, the next against Hawke’s Bay Samoans at Clive on August 19, and the last against Wellington representatives Te Upoko o te Ika in Dannevirke on August 26.

Te Matau a Māui won two matches against the Samoans last winter, the second a 29-22 victory at Clive in the first match for Tamatea Arikinui Taonga intended to be contested annually between the two fraternities.

Plans are also being made for a women’s match on August 19 at Clive.

The Magpies will have their first hit-out on Sunday with an extended squads match against Auckland in Taupō, while the Hawke’s Bay Tui women’s team has an NPC Farah Palmer Cup bye following last Saturday’s historic return to premier rugby celebrated with a rare win over Auckland Storm.

The Central Hawke’s Bay sub-union team, which played Wairarapa-Bush in June, is set to resume its schedule against Heartland championship union Ngāti Porou East Coast at Otane on July 29.

Meanwhile, both the Napier and Hastings boys’ high school first 15s will have home games in the Super 8 schools competition on Saturday, with Napier playing New Plymouth BHS and Hastings playing Tauranga Boys’ College.

In the Central North Island Schools competition, both Hawke’s Bay teams also have home games, with St John’s College playing Wesley College, and Lindisfarne College playing St Peter’s, of Cambridge, both in Hastings.

Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay Maori men’s rugby squad:

Havelock North - Angus Keefe (Ngati Pahauwera), Avian Rihia (Ngati Tuwharetoa), Baden Papuni (Ngati Kahungunu), Jasper Wylie (Taranaki Iwi), Kaihau Pasikala (Ngati Kahungunu), Tawhiri Gifford-Kara (Ngati Koroki Kahukura); Aotea - Bailey Johnson (Ngati Kahungunu), Sam Jones (Ngati Kahungunu), Trent Conway (Ngati Kahungunu); Taradale - Brayden Cunningham (Ngati Tuwharetoa), Jayden Walker (Ngati Kahungunu), Josh Eden-Whaitiri (Ngati Kahungunu), Kaleb Whakataka (Ngati Porou), Karl Hewitt (Ngati Kahungunu), Nathan Ramsey (Ngati Kahungunu), Thomas Eden (Ngati Kahungunu), Wiremu Cottrell (Ngati Kahungunu); Napier Tech Old Boys - Cameron Huata (Ngati Porou), Cruz Davies (Ngati Kahungunu); Napier Pirate - Eli Rore (Ngati Kahungunu), Hugh Taylor (Ngati Kahungunu), Kassidy Ewart (Ngati Kahungunu), Nick Agnew (Ngati Kahungunu), Philip King (Ngati Kahungunu), Rocky Hoffman (Ngati Kahungunu), Tipene Maxwell (Ngati Kahungunu); Bridge Pa - Hemi Waerea (Ngati Kahungunu); Tamatea - Ethan Smith (Ngati Kahungunu), Jesse Duncan (Tainui); MAC - Everard Reid (Ngati Porou), Tikki Greening (Ngati Kahungunu); Zedekiah Awa (Tainui/Ngati Kahungunu), Teina Huia (Maniapoto/Ngati Kahungunu); Clive - Jayden Falcon (Ngati Porou), Taranaki Hokianga (Ngati Kahungunu), Tianua Poto (Ngati Kahungunu).