Artist Joe McMenamin and PFK member Toni Chapman unveil the mural. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A new mural is the latest addition to improvements at Ruahine School.

The mural, unveiled earlier this month, follows a new junior swing as well as the resurfacing and painting of the netball courts and school pool, organised by the school committee PFK (Parents For Kids).

Created by well-known artist Joe McMenamin, the new mural replaces one that had been showing its age.

The art was funded via the Dannevirke Community Board and Te Ahu a Turanga highway project.

Joe was tasked to create a mural that reflected the natural environment in which the school was settled and his design featured the Ruahines and its predominant bird life - Kokako, Pukeko, Piwakawaka (fantail) and Kereru (wood pigeon).

Both iwi attend the blessing by Teriaki Tamasese. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It was unveiled by Joe and project driver Toni Chapman in front of the whole school before being blessed by Teriaki Tamasese representing the two iwi.

Artist Joe McMenamin explains the mural to the children, staff and visitors. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Joe then explained to the children, staff and visitors his design, followed by the children performing a waiata.

PFK chairwoman Kirsten Prenter says it was “a pretty special project which will tell the school’s story for many years to come”.

He also explains his life as an artist. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Joe talked about his life as an artist at a school assembly, saying he always loved art at school, did a degree in art and taught it for 14 years before becoming a full-time mural creator and teaching his skills in videos on YouTube.

“If you love art, have a God-given talent for it, train, practice and persevere you will succeed,” he told the children.

Joe poses with his work - the product of three month's toil. Photo / Dave Murdoch

He has now over 100 murals scattered around the North Island, with Ruahine’s being one of his favourites.

