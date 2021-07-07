RSV: Hawke's Bay Hospital restricts maternity visitors as worst sickness spread 'in 28 years' hits kids

Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings, where visiting is restricted because of risk of a spread of RSV, with 5 children already under intensive care. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings, where visiting is restricted because of risk of a spread of RSV, with 5 children already under intensive care. Photo / File

Visiting to several parts of Hawke's Bay Hospital has been restricted to help prevent further spread of life-threatening Respiratory syncytial virus.

Known as RSV, the virus has been hitting vulnerable babies and sick children throughout the country, and the Hawke's Bay District Health announced early on Wednesday afternoon the restriction to visiting in the maternity unit, children's ward and Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU), Emergency Department (ED) and Intensive Care Unit.

Medical director whānau and communities Dr Philip Moore said no visitors other than parents and main caregivers would be able to visit Hawke's Bay Hospital's maternity units; Waioha and Ata Rangi or Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) and the children's ward.

All visitors in these areas would be asked to wear a mask and other protective clothing if required, a statement said.

Dr Moore said RSV is "very contagious" and causes severe and life-threatening illness in babies and sick children.

"I have not seen the numbers of sick children needing hospital care, like this, in all my 28 years as a paediatrician in Hawke's Bay," he said.

On Wednesday there were five babies and small children in Hawke's Bay Hospital's Intensive Care Unit and the children's ward had "a number of children" needing oxygen support to help them breathe, he said.

He said it's very important that parents and caregivers keep children warm and at home and away from other children if they were sick. Children who had younger siblings or babies at home should be kept away from school, kindergarten, early childcare centres and kōhanga reo where possible.

"The hand-washing, self-isolation and social distancing families followed so well during last year's Covid-19 lockdown are a good guide to the care we need to control this RSV outbreak," Dr Moore said.

Pauses with breathing could be a symptom of severe RSV illness in babies and signs, especially in the very young, meant they should be seen by a doctor urgently.

Other signs of when to seek medical attention urgently include: audible wheezing sounds, breathing very fast, laboured breathing (the ribs appear to suck inward when the child breathes in), the child seems very unwell or sluggish and lethargic.

The DHB said the Hospital's ED and ICU units were both "extremely busy" - mostly due to the influx of sick children needing urgent care.

"People presenting to ED with minor illnesses and injuries could expect to wait for some time as staff cared," the statement said.

For those needing urgent care there would be restrictions in ED (one support person), ICU (two visitors once a day).

RSV is a common virus that causes respiratory infections and is a frequent cause of the common cold.

It can affect people of all ages, most cases are mild and can be treated with rest at home, most children aged under 2 years have been infected by RSV at some stage, and it is possible to get RSV over and over again. It can occasionally cause more serious infection in young or premature infants. It is more common in the winter months.

Symptoms may develop around 5 days after exposure, and RSV in children is normally associated with mild to moderate cold-like symptoms, which generally last 8-15 days. It is a common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year old.

RSV spreads either via direct contact ( hands that have been sneezed on and not washed) or by being coughed or sneezed on by someone who has the infection. It is regarded as very contagious and can live on surfaces for several hours, and on unwashed hands for 30–60 minutes.

It can be difficult to stop the spread of RSV, but practicing good hygiene will help avoid passing any virus onto others. Children with RSV are usually infectious (able to pass the virus onto others) for 8 days from the start of their symptoms.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent RSV, and no specific treatment other than supportive care while the immune system controls the virus.

The DHB advises that intending visitors feeling unwell with symptoms that resemble a cold or flu (runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, muscle aches should discuss their situation with staff beforehand.

To help. the public are warned to "keep things clean", making sure kitchen and bathroom countertops are clean, including immediate discarding of used tissues. The warnings also include not sharing drinking glasses with others, label each person's cup, and no-smoking which may expose others to risk.