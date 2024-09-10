“It still puts a lump in your throat thinking about it.”
Dodge and son Matt, who both run local business Dodge Contracting, have recently been honoured with a Royal Humane Society Awards for their bravery during Cyclone Gabrielle.
Seventeen lives were saved because of their heroic actions on Links Rd and Pākōwhai, but Dodge Sr. admits that despite being humbled by the honour, they found it hard to come to terms with the recognition and publicity.
“On the day, a lot of people did massive heroic acts, but I’m not sure why this got singled out because we were just there,” he said.
“We’re not heroes, we’re none of that, we’re just everyday Kiwis helping other Kiwis.”
The pair’s cyclone journey started in the early hours of Monday morning (February 13, 2023).
Engaged in monitoring pump stations for the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, they became aware that the Ngaruroro River, swollen by the rapid rainfall, was close to breaching its banks near Hohepa, Clive.
Post by post, pile by pile, the Dodges were out on Monday repairing a Cyclone Gabrielle-smashed cycle trail that will eventually reconnect riders with the rural township of Puketutu.
“This one here isn’t fully funded. It’s a donation. Hawke’s Bay Regional Council are paying for part of it, but we are probably paying for a good third of it because it wasn’t going to happen and there wasn’t any money,” Dodge Sr. said.
“It’s important for people to know because they all think the council is wasting money.”
Besides continuing to help with the cyclone rebuild, the pair also keep in touch with those they rescued and have continued to lend a hand to them as well.
“We’re working for two of the ladies we saved at the moment. We’ve done jobs for a fair few afterwards and helped them.”
Dodge Sr. said he was humbled by the award and understood how special it was but gave credit to all the other unsung heroes who went above and beyond during the cyclone.
“A lot of people didn’t know about it because we didn’t say anything. A lot of people that did the most said nothing.
“I would never ask for it, I’m not for that.”
