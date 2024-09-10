“We’re not heroes, we’re none of that, we’re just everyday Kiwis helping other Kiwis.”

The pair’s cyclone journey started in the early hours of Monday morning (February 13, 2023).

Engaged in monitoring pump stations for the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, they became aware that the Ngaruroro River, swollen by the rapid rainfall, was close to breaching its banks near Hohepa, Clive.

Despite encountering a police roadblock at Chesterhope Bridge, the urgency and necessity of their mission were recognised as they skilfully evacuated several people off a roof.

Their courage was further tested on Pākōwhai Rd, where they found a group of 10, including police officers, endangered by the floodwaters.

Seeing the immediate need for warmth among those rescued, Matt and Tim provided shelter in their heated Land Cruiser.

“One of the ladies was semi-conscious having a heart attack when I carried her out,” Dodge recalled.

“It’s pretty hard to talk about because you get all choked up.”

Contractors Tim and Matt (right inset) Dodge received Royal Humane Society bravery medals from Dame Cindy Kiro for their heroic rescues during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

During their attempts to seek safety, Matt was also briefly swept away by the flood.

“The water was round my neck when driving the truck,” Dodge Sr. said.

“The worst thing about the whole day was I put my son’s life on the line. He was literally that close to drowning, and Matt and I both can’t swim.”

A fair bit of equipment, including a digger, was lost during the rescues, but Dodge said he’d do it again in a heartbeat if it meant saving people.

“You can’t put a price on life, and all the gear got replaced.”

Post by post, pile by pile, the Dodges were out on Monday repairing a Cyclone Gabrielle-smashed cycle trail that will eventually reconnect riders with the rural township of Puketutu.

“This one here isn’t fully funded. It’s a donation. Hawke’s Bay Regional Council are paying for part of it, but we are probably paying for a good third of it because it wasn’t going to happen and there wasn’t any money,” Dodge Sr. said.

“It’s important for people to know because they all think the council is wasting money.”

A rescue on Links Rd on the morning Cyclone Gabrielle hit Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Besides continuing to help with the cyclone rebuild, the pair also keep in touch with those they rescued and have continued to lend a hand to them as well.

“We’re working for two of the ladies we saved at the moment. We’ve done jobs for a fair few afterwards and helped them.”

Dodge Sr. said he was humbled by the award and understood how special it was but gave credit to all the other unsung heroes who went above and beyond during the cyclone.

“A lot of people didn’t know about it because we didn’t say anything. A lot of people that did the most said nothing.

“I would never ask for it, I’m not for that.”

