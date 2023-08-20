Rough seas, high winds and a chance of hail in Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay is set to have a stormy start to the week, with rough seas and high winds gusting up to 100km/h in exposed places. Photo / NZME

Hawke’s Bay is set to have a stormy start to the week, with rough seas and high winds forecast to hit the region, and even a chance of hail.

A strong wind watch issued by MetService on Sunday evening extends from 7pm Monday to 10am Tuesday and covers Hawke’s Bay north and east of Wairoa and coastal parts of Tairawhiti/Gisborne.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said very strong southwesterly winds were moving in on Hawke’s Bay’s coastal areas behind a low-pressure trough.

“That is bringing in some heavy swell for those coastal regions as well, some showers and with that as well we possibly have some heavy showers with hail from [Monday] afternoon and evening as well,” Clark said.

She said MetService expected Hawke’s Bay would have some gusts up to 100 km/h in exposed places on Monday evening.

“We are expecting an easing trend for Hawke’s Bay [on Tuesday] so those showers are beginning to clear in the afternoon and evening,” she said.

“But those southerlies are sticking in, so if you are by the coast then it is likely to stay on and off cloudy there, there could be an isolated shower or two the next couple of days.”

She said temperatures were average for this time of year, with both Napier and Hastings getting temperature highs around the mid-teens Celsius for most of the week.

The overnight lows for Napier and Hastings are expected to both be 7C for Monday, but get a bit cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday as the skies clear.

Napier is expected to be 2C overnight Wednesday while Hastings is expected to be 1C overnight Wednesday.

Clark said that with MetService’s gale warning off the coast of Hawke’s Bay, people should be aware of the swell and stay away from the beach.

From Monday afternoon into Tuesday MetService expects southerly swells about two and a half metres high, east of Cape Kidnappers to Mohaka.

Clark said the swell could be much larger in places like Māhia Peninsula, up to four metres.

In a post on social media, Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group advised the public to check the forecast before going out in a boat.

“Take care walking or driving along roads exposed to the sea during this time,” the post said.

“Surfers, divers, recreational reef fishers/surfcasters should be extra cautious and avoid exposed locations.”

The post also advised people to take care while driving with strong wind, to secure outdoor items that could blow around and wear a mask to protect from silt dust if cleaning up.