“She comes from a long line of therapy dogs; her mum, Shimmer, was a therapy dog for an epileptic.”

Martin said Penny calmed and relieved the anxiety of the people she worked with when they sat their test.

“A lot of my students have massive anxiety and nervousness, and they have underpinning challenges.

“She will put her paw on their knees, and her head on their lap, and she digs in for a hug - she will even lift their arm and encourage them to start patting her.”

Martin said her calming qualities helped people relax, which could increase their concentration.

“She is telling them, ‘let me do the work for you, and you are going to be ok’.”

Martin said that with Penny’s help, they reduced teaching time, and recently, had helped a nervous student succeed.

“She had her head on his knees... it just completely calmed him and made him feel like there was nothing to worry about, and he passed his test in 8 minutes with 100%.”

Martin said Penny wore a pink coat, so people knew she was approachable, and even helped the elderly who were re-taking their licence test feel at ease.

She said other testing stations could benefit from having a furry friend on hand to reduce test tension, based on feedback from her students.

“There are three students I could think of off the top of my head, and I know there will be more who have said ‘I would not have been able to pass if it hadn’t been for your dogs’.”

She said Penny received training within the first 16 weeks of her life, which included being socialised and desensitised.

“The more they can do for you, the better dog they become.”

Martin said Penny was the opposite to the typical stereotypes that came with her breed.

“They are big dogs and they have got a look about them, and they were used as guard dogs.”

Instead, Martin said Penny had a gentle, caring nature and was very clever.

“They are known for their strength and their gentle demeanour.”

Moya Rottweiler breeder Anne-Marie Reid said Penny had a natural intuition which made her perfect to work with people.

“She is just very sensitive to other people, she is always looking at you, watching what you are doing, not so worried about the other dogs and more human-focused.”

She said this quality came from a combination of genetics, which she had imported from Serbia and early training.

“Basically, before the puppies are born, the work starts; you have got to have the right bitch and semen.”

Reid said two of her main priorities in breeding were health and temperament, which better equipped a pup to succeed and made it less likely to be aggressive.

She said she started gradually training the pups she breeds from 4 weeks old, exposing them to different sounds and surfaces to remove any fear they might have, which could hinder them as adults.

“Not only does the adult dog at the end of the day be sound in mind, but they have to be sound in body too.”

