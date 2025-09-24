Advertisement
Rottweiler Penny helps Dannevirke students overcome nerves in licence test

Michaela Gower
Rhyse Harris passed his learner's license with the help and support of Penny Pickles, a 3-year-old Rottweiler at Learner License Theory Tararua.

Rottweiler Penny Pickles is helping students with learning difficulties gain their learner licences in Dannevirke.

Alongside adult educator Nikki Martin, Penny, who is 3 years old, has been on the job for four weeks, and calms students by sensing their emotions and offering support.

She follows in the paw

