Rotary Club of Hastings centenary: Nothing beats a face-to-face meeting, says longest-serving member

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
After Cyclone Gabrielle, Hawke's Bay's surf life-saving clubs needed to replace their radios. Stortford Rotary donated funds to purchase radio communications modules. Video / Warren Buckland Reporter / Michaela Gower

After more than 50 years with the Hastings Rotary Club, David Davidson knows a thing or two about the importance of good conversation.

From Hawke’s Bay business titans to powerful politicians, positive outcomes for local and international communities.

