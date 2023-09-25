Ross Shield rugby: Future stars on show in Napier

The trophies on offer at the Ross Shield Hawke's Bay Primary schools rugby tournament in Napier this week. Photo / NZME

The cream of Hawke’s Bay’s future rugby talent has gathered in Napier for the Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools Ross Shield Primary tournament which starts on Tuesday and ends on Saturday, September 30.

The under 13 years, weight-restricted tournament is one of the oldest in New Zealand rugby, dating back to the shield’s initial days as a challenge trophy in 1902.

The round-robin tournament format started after World War I and was for teams from what were the six sub-unions of the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union.

The makeup changed when the Taupō sub-union left the union to join King Country in 1988, the six-team format being maintained with Hastings fielding two teams, from Hastings East and Hastings West.

Each squad is limited to 22 players, required to be no more than 56kg, and was for almost a century a boys’ tournament until the first females started featuring in the teams more than 20 years ago.

The venue rotated among the five centres of Wairoa, Napier, Hastings, Waipukurau (Central Hawke’s Bay) and Dannevirke, with Napier the current Ross Shield champion, having won all five games at last year’s tournament in Dannevirke.

It has been dominated over the years by the Napier and Hastings sides, leading to the introduction in 2012 of the Life Members Salver for competition among country sides Wairoa, Central Hawke’s Bay and Dannevirke during the week.

Central Hawke’s Bay won the silver at last year’s tournament in Dannevirke.

The tournament will open with a parade through the Napier CBD from Clive Square to the Marine Parade Sound Shell, starting on Tuesday at 9.30am, and each side will play daily throughout the five days.

Draw for the Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools rugby tournament this week at Park Island, Napier:

Tuesday: 1pm, Napier v Central Hawke’s Bay; 2pm, Hastings West v Wairoa; 3pm, Dannevirke v Hastings East.

Wednesday: 1pm, Central Hawke’s Bay v Wairoa; 2pm, Napier v Dannevirke; 3pm, Hastings West v Hastings East.

Thursday: 1pm, Napier v Hastings East; 2pm, Central Hawke’s Bay v Hastings West; 3pm, Dannevirke v Wairoa.

Friday: 1pm, Hastings East v Central Hawke’s Bay; 2pm, Dannevirke v Hastings West; 3pm, Napier v Wairoa.

Saturday: 11am, Dannevirke v Central Hawke’s Bay; Noon, Hastings East v Wairoa; 1pm, Napier v Hastings West.