Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Roger Moroney: I think I might be going quakers

4 minutes to read

A pair of ducks turned and perched on the roof. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Roger Moroney

And so it came to pass …I love that phrase as it means I can move on to another sense of literary direction and at the same time make it appear I am capable of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.