Rod Stewart's message to Hawke's Bay fans. Video / Mission Estate Winery

Napier is “more than ready” to welcome visitors again for what will be the biggest weekend since Cyclone Gabrielle, but the city’s mayor says people should still show “respect and compassion” during their visit.

Thousands of eager punters from throughout Aotearoa are set to arrive in Napier at Easter weekend to see Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper grace the stage at Mission Estate, with promoters confirming the event will still be going ahead.

Stewart posted a message to fans in Hawke’s Bay on Friday, telling concertgoers he was aware of the “horrific nightmare” the country had gone through with the cyclone and that he was looking forward to giving people a good time.

“Just to let you know, I’m coming — we are going to have a great time and put a smile on your faces,” he said.

Napier’s CBD has an exemption to trade on Easter Sunday, and retailers are hoping shoppers will make the most of both the long weekend and the concert.

Sir Rod Stewart has issued a special message to Kiwi fans. Photo / Facebook

“The 2022-23 summer weather in Hawke’s Bay was abysmal and one we would like to forget,” said Napier City Business Inc general manager Pip Thompson.

“Events like the Mission concert draw a large number of visitors to our region who all enjoy retail therapy and dine at many of our local cafes, bars and restaurants.

“Long weekends and the return of large-scale events will help start the rebuild for the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors, which have had three tough summers in a row.”

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the city was “well and truly ready to welcome visitors with open arms”.

“[The event] will be a fabulous boost for our city’s spirit as well as economy,” she said.

While visitors are gladly welcomed to the city, Wise is advising people to be courteous and follow rules in the wake of the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We ask that visitors show respect and compassion during their stay.

“Please respect speed limits and cordons in flood-damaged areas. Apart from that, we ask that people show patience and kindness.”

Wise also highlighted that the council had “no cause for concern” regarding extra pressure on the city’s infrastructure.

“Napier City Council has a team dedicated to cyclone recovery and they will continue their mahi in conjunction with other events and happenings in the region,” she said.

Thompson gave a similar message for those interacting with retailers throughout the long weekend.

“People should always be respectful of each other and their livelihoods regardless of major weather events. Empathy is always appreciated.”

The opening of SH5 means more punters wanting to make the drive between Taupō and Napier will probably do so, and Air New Zealand’s website shows flights are still available, meaning there are now more ways for people to get to the concert.

Waka Kotahi says even though SH5 is open, there are still numerous sites with damage from the cyclone that may make the journey into the bay longer.

“These are under temporary traffic management, and in many instances have lower speeds. Road users will need to be prepared for delays and slower driving through the areas which have suffered damage.

“We encourage road users to plan their journey, take their time and be patient.”