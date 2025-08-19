Advertisement
Rock pool plan at Ahuriri Beach: Backers confident of getting $20m development across the line

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Graham Duncan of Ahuriri Hot Pools Development Trust and the trust's plans for rock pools on Ahuriri Beach.

A Hawke’s Bay man pushing to transform Ahuriri Beach into a ticketed outdoor rock pool complex says a feasibility study has confirmed the project could work, but the public would likely need to stump up for a quarter of its cost.

Four years ago, the Ahuriri Rock Pools Development Trust

