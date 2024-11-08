“It goes in waves and if you get uncontrolled dogs that pair up, they can go on a cat-killing spree.”

Figures provided by the council show Hastings is clearly on the crest of one of those waves.

Over the past four months there have been 465 complaints about wandering dogs and 47 animals attacked in the Hastings District, which includes Flaxmere.

That’s a big spike when compared with the average annual number of reports over the past five years – 507 wandering dog complaints and 42 animal attacks annually in Hastings.

Flaxmere resident Rachael Mako said a drive over Labour weekend turned into a horrific experience when they went down Yarmouth Rd and saw two cats dead on front lawns.

Mako said her partner has a three-legged rottweiler. A child had told him recently the dog looked like the one that killed his cat, except “it had four legs”, she said.

“Who is responsible here if it’s so common?” Mako said.

“Clearly the animals responsible aren’t being looked after by the owners.

“Something has to be done before more animals get hurt or pet owners start to take matters into their own hands to protect their pets.”

She said their dog was very spoiled.

“He’s not made for the streets. I’d be terrified if someone left the gate open for some reason and something happened to him. There are pet owners who truly love their pets.”

Payne said if a dog kills another animal or bites a human, providing there was sufficient evidence to identify the offender, the council would investigate.

“There can be several different outcomes depending on the circumstances and seriousness of the offending. This ranges from warnings to prosecution,” he said.

While the council deals with the control of dogs, the SPCA deals with the welfare of animals.

“We have a good working relationship with the SPCA and often help each other out with support, the rehoming of dogs and looking after pups,” Payne said.

