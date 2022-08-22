Road works to close Marine Parade lanes for almost a month

Some of the work earlier this year in Ellison St and Te Awa Ave which are still subject of work as work starts on Marine Pde north of Ellison St. Photo / NZME

Warm and dry weather has enabled an immediate start to work which will close the southern lanes of Napier's Marine Parade for as much as the next four weeks.

The Napier City Council says the northbound lane between the intersections with Ellison St and Warren St (leading into Hastings St) is closed to traffic from today until September 9, while the southbound lane will be closed from September 12-19.

It will also prevent vehicle access to the beach domain and the freedom camping area, opposite the end of Ellison St.

Detour signs were put in place before work started today, and city traffic is being diverted through Ellison and McGrath streets.

Residents and businesses have been advised of access details, the council says, and motorists have been advised to allow some extra time for their southern entry to and exit from the city.

The nature of the Marine Parade work wasn't immediately clear today, but the council is well advanced on work in the area which started in November last year, involving Ellison St and its intersections with Te Awa Ave, McGrath St, Georges Dr and Nuffield Ave, and Chambers and Creagh streets.

The Council said last year it would involve safer access for students and residents crossing Marine Parade and State Highway 51, and a new shared pathway.

The changes were aimed at slowing vehicles and increasing safety for other road users, and other work was also being carried out on replacing some of the stormwater and wastewater pipes McGrath and Creagh streets.