The Ruawhata Road culvert: does it warrant a speed reduction or fixing?

OPINION

Is the Road to Zero campaign and its associated $62 million marketing campaign imposing too many restrictions on the productive sector? Are we looking for a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist?

The Tararua District Council (TDC) is looking to reduce speeds not only around schools but also on other roads within the Tararua District. No one wants to see kids injured on their way to school. Conversely no one wants to see unwarranted travel time added to tradies, vets, support services or food transporters.

Many users of the Saddle Road are frustrated by the 60km/h speed limit which, when it’s compared with the 100km/hr limit on the Remutaka Road, does seem more restrictive than needed. When the Saddle Road limit was initially proposed, organisations such as Tararua Federated Farmers submitted that it was an unwarranted restriction as it appeared to be driven by a desire to protect the roading infrastructure more than for any safety concerns.

One of Tararua Federated Farmers’ main advocacy stands has always been to ensure that infrastructure such as roads are fit for purpose. Putting restrictions on the speed you may travel because the collapsing culverts haven’t been fixed is frankly not good enough. Fix the culverts!

The TDC has now given an opportunity for community members to review the speed limits around schools. Normally the Tararua Federated Farmers executive would expect a few calls regarding some of these proposals. I am somewhat surprised not to have had contact regarding the 60km/h zone for Alfredton, starting from beyond St Aidan’s Church to well past the school. Possibly it could be because it’s spring - the busy time of year for farmers.

Information supplied so far indicates that the consultation time will be very short for roads impacted.

An early indication of roads under review by the TDC include:

Coast Road, Ākitio

Easton Street, Dannevirke

Hovding Street and Arthur Road, Norsewood

Kohinui Road, West Road, Mangatainoka Street West and East and Ruawhata Road, Mangatainoka

Route 52 and Herbertville Road, Wimbledon

Weber Road, Dannevirke

A recent TDC Facebook post states: “We will be taking submissions until Sunday 20 August. For more information on each proposal, and to have your say, fill in our feedback survey. Feedback forms are also available at our customer services and libraries.”

