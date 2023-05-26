Road to Wairoa opens late for footy fans

The one-way Bailey bridge north of Putorino, which will be open an extra three hours on Saturday for traffic heading north after the rugby league match in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa will remain after 9m and until midnight on Saturday for northbound traffic only to accommodate fans heading home after the Warriors-Broncos NRL match in front to 15,000 fans at McLean Park, Napier.

The road, badly damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle on February 13-14, was closed for three months until reopening earlier this month with installation of a temporary, one-way Bailey bridge just north of Putorino, and has this week otherwise been open only between 5am and 9pm.

National highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZTA says vehicles will be stopped at the closure point then piloted through Devil’s Elbow to the top of Waikoau Hill.

Meanwhile, the Napier City Council is appealing to fans to get to the park early to avoid congestion at the gates ahead of the 7.30pm match start