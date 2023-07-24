(From left) Ricochet Trampoline Club competitors Caitlin Kirk, Callum Pearce, Kegan Kirk, Wayne Marsh (coach), Sophia Coddington, Ryan Mackintosh and Malachi Mackintosh.

The week of July 5-8 was a big one for Ricochet Trampoline Club’s athletes, as six qualifiers travelled to compete in the New Zealand National Gymnastics Championships at the Mercury Baypark Arena in Tauranga.

Ricochet’s six athletes were part of the 19-strong team, along with athletes from Gisborne, representing Hawke’s Bay/Poverty Bay.

Two Ricochet athletes, Kegan and Caitlin Kirk, are now seasoned competitors, having attended the nationals four years running, while the remaining athletes Callum Pearce, Sophia Coddington, Ryan and Malachi Mackintosh were attending for their novice year. All made the most of their experiences, soaking up the atmosphere.

The club wants to thank Waipukurau Rotary, which helped the athletes with their competition entry fees, and to give a “massive shout-out to Wayne Marsh, our awesome coach who is always there supporting our athletes”.

“It was fantastic to see our athletes, current and former, rewarded for their hours of dedicated training, performing so well on the big stage and doing Central Hawke’s Bay proud,” said Ricochet Trampoline Club co-chairman David Kirk.

“We take nothing for granted and thank the local community for their continuing support of our athletes, as their successes are your successes.”

Former Ricochet Trampoline Club member Lachie Kirk, currently studying at Canterbury University, Christchurch and now training with the ICE Trampoline Club in Rangiora, also attended the New Zealand Trampoline Nationals, representing Canterbury province, and had a successful competition.

Ricochet results:

Kegan Kirk: FIG International - 17-21 men’s tumbling – 2nd; National - 17-21 men’s double mini-trampoline – 3rd; FIG International - 17-21 men’s trampoline – 3rd; FIG International - 17-21 men’s synchro trampoline with Jack West from Waikato – 1st. Kegan was also part of the team that won the coveted FIG Power tumbling trophy.

Caitlin Kirk: National - 15-16 women’s double mini-trampoline – 4th; National - 15-16 women’s trampoline – 8th; National - 15-16 women’s tumbling – 10th; National - 15-16 women’s synchro trampoline with Jessica from Northland – 4th.

Malachi Mackintosh: National - 9-10 men’s double mini-trampoline - 9th; National - 9-10 men’s trampoline – 1st; National -9-10 men’s synchro trampoline with Tyler Sheldrake from Gisborne – 1st.

Ryan Mackintosh: National - 13-14 men’s double mini-trampoline – 9th.

Sophia Coddington: National - 13-14 women’s double mini-trampoline – 23rd.

Callum Pearce: National - 13-14 men’s double mini-trampoline – 14th; National - 13-14 men’s trampoline – 13th.

Lachie Kirk: National Champion FIG International Senior Men’s Tumbling – 1st; Nation Champion FIG International Senior Men’s Double Mini-Trampoline – 1st; FIG International Senior Men’s Trampoline – 2nd; FIG International Senior Men’s Synchro Trampoline with Campbell Robertson – 2nd.

Lachie was also named as the Overall Senior International Men’s Trampoline and Double Mini Champion. While at the nationals, NZ hosted the transtasman Competition against the Australians. Lachie was named in both the Trampoline and Double Mini teams, with the New Zealand team winning both competitions.