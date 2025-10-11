They do not include special votes or votes received this morning.

Preliminary results will be announced on Monday. They include votes received today, but special votes are still not included.

Final results and official results include all votes, including special votes. They will be released by Friday October 17.

As of Friday afternoon, 38.7% of a total of 46,278 eligible voters had voted in Napier, compared to the final count of 39.55% in 2022.

Ahuriri General Ward (3 vacancies)

Roger Brownlie, Keith Price, and Sally Crown were leading on Saturday afternoon.

Napier Central General Ward (3 vacancies)

Greg Mawson, Craig Morley and Te Kira Lawrence are leading. McGrath is withdrawn, given his elevation to Mayor.

Taradale General Ward (3 vacancies)

Graeme Taylor, Ronda Chrystal, and Nigel Simpson are leading.

Te Whanga Māori Ward (2 vacancies)

Shyann Raihania and Whare Isaac-Sharland are leading.

Māori Ward Poll

Vote to remove Māori Ward – 10,067.

Vote to keep Māori Ward – 7,162.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.