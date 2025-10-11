Advertisement
Local elections 2025: Richard McGrath new Napier Mayor, ousts Kirsten Wise

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Richard McGrath is the new Mayor of Napier. Photo / NZME

Richard McGrath has ousted Kirsten Wise to become Mayor of Napier.

With roughly 85% of the vote counted on Saturday, McGrath had 8781 votes, Wise had 5508 votes and Nigel Simpson was third with 3332.

Progress results include votes received up until yesterday evening.

They do not include

