Sam and Cam’s Elton John vs Billy Joel piano battle had Napier’s Three Wise Birds Portside Bar pumping on a Friday night. Photo / Maddisyn Jeffares

REVIEW

Like many people my age (23) there is little chance I will get to see either Elton John or Billy Joel perform live, let alone both of them together.

So I felt that Cam and Sam’s Elton John vs Billy Joel tribute show was a pretty good consolation prize.

I don’t think I was the only one who felt that way. By the time I got to Three Wise Birds Portside bar, on Friday, September 22, it was roughly 15 minutes before the show was set to start and the Napier bar was packed.

Every square inch inside and outside, was full of people standing or sitting, all eagerly waiting for Elton and Billy to take the stage.

The stage was set up at the end of the bar with changing lights and two baby grand pianos, one black and one white, facing each other ready for the piano battle.

Before the show, Sam Hyde as Elton John in his magical feathery red wing and Cam Crawford as Billy Joel in his black suit and standard Billy black glasses were walking around chatting with friends and members of the audience, giving off a nice chilled-out feeling inside the bar.

I wasn’t sure what to expect from this show, I knew it was the Rocket Man vs the Piano Man, and they would be playing both of the artists’ songs and riffing off of each other, however, the whole night was above and beyond what I expected.

When you have two icons like Elton and Billy, with hundreds of good songs to pick from, I was worried they might pick the wrong compilation of songs for the audience which could cause a lull in the show. However, I don’t think there was a single pause in the dynamic atmosphere, not even when they took a 30-minute drink break.

I don’t think there was one song I didn’t sing along to that night. I started to lose my voice at Bennie And The Jets and was losing my breath during We Didn’t Start the Fire.

The show was sold out. It was already a warm night and with the number of people singing and dancing, I could already feel the heat starting to set in by the first three songs, and by the end of the night my hair was damp from the sweat.

I don’t think I stopped dancing or singing once, and one of my favourite moments of the night was when a group of older women pulled me to the front of the stage to dance with them.

There was no judgment, everyone was just dancing and singing and having a good time, no matter the age difference. The whole night was so fun and just the age and energy of everyone in the room showed how multi-generational these iconic artists are.

I think this is the best tribute act I have ever seen, both Sam and Cam were amazing singers, perfectly representing each artist and their stage banter was the icing on top of an already great act.

Definitely a show that I would and will recommend people go to if they get a chance next time they are back in Hawke’s Bay.

The show title is Elton John vs Billy Joel - I would say the two came out pretty even in my eyes. Although I will say I’m a little biased and I am team Billy Joel.

No one can say I didn’t dance the night away, by the time I had stopped moving and was home my feet were definitely sore.







