Review: Six60 have made it - and their new song shows they won’t be cowed

And when and if that adulation comes, you must always play it down, and say someone else should really take all the credit for your performance.
To accept it is to risk opprobrium. You’ll get your flowers when you’re dead.
And yet, here they come.
The Six60 heretics, playing to an expectant crowd in the Hawke’s Bay settlement of Puketapu on Saturday night.
Before the main show is a fun entrée from talented 22-year-old Hawke’s Bay singer Makayla.
But as the sun goes down on us, a crowd that has waited months for this moment gets to see the most popular Kiwi band of a generation.
What makes Six60’s body of work over the past decade and a half so different from others from these shores is that they’re not shy about their success, and they won’t be cowed.
This is a band that has put in the hard yards in the recording studio, building a compilation of close to 30 hits that have collectively taken over our radios.
All She Wrote, Only To Be, Long Gone, Special, Don’t Forget Your Roots - together as a package they work so well, and as a result they’ve broken down a door to headlining huge shows to hundreds of thousands across New Zealand since Covid.
And Chris Mac, Ji Fraser, Marlon Gerbes and lead singer Matiu Walters lean into that, hard.
“Is it a hit?” Walters politely asks everyone afterwards. You get the feeling he already knows the answer.
They start the night with their sing-along waiata Pepeha.
The funky Vibes gets the crowd moving, but as the show goes on, Six60 lean back towards their more relaxed hits, Only To Be, Purple and Someone To Be Around, as they shake off some of the rust of a season without playing together and a few sound issues.
In the middle is a fascinating collaboration on Uphill with Yelawolf, a rapper the group befriended on a trip to the American midwest.
It shows the pulling power of Six60 that he travelled halfway across the world to sing a song with them.
In another world, this entire gig might not have happened. Six60 might not have made it.