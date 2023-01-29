Mystery on Magnolia Circle by Kate Klise.

Ten-year-old Ivy has broken her leg and it’s the start of the summer holidays. She’s pretty devastated; more so when her best friend Teddy tells her his beloved dog, Lotty, is desperately unwell. It’s a dramatic start to this children’s novel, and we’re about to add intrigue and investigation.

Ivy’s parents are doctors, her mother a psychiatrist, her father a cardiologist. They met at medical school learning to put IV lines in - hence their daughter’s name. Ivy’s mum inflicts her profession on Ivy a fair bit, and fed-up Ivy is told firmly to “turn it around” when moaning about her ruined summer. Ivy is a well-adjusted kid, and so rolls her eyes.

The plot thickens when a lady in Teddy’s building is burgled with the aid of a white van and a green sofa. Ivy and Teddy have a few ideas about what’s happened, and their inquiries lead them to look into their grumpy old neighbour and a schoolmate by the name of Melvin, who is exceptionally down on his luck.

There are several mysteries in the story: the burglary, Melvin’s home life, and what’s going on with Lotty. These lead the dynamic duo into confronting subjects including death, illness and homelessness, all discussed with sensitivity, bringing the darker side of life into the light in a way palatable for children.

Ivy has a 10-year-old’s scepticism about her mother’s advice, but she has clearly soaked some coping strategies up, and each chapter ends with what she’s learned about herself, or life in general. Teddy is a great foil – a true friend whose own problems make Ivy take stock of her own. They have fun, as children should, and manage to have outdoor as well as cerebral adventures, even though Ivy is temporarily incapacitated.

This is a great mix of romping adventure and gently getting children to learn life skills. I thoroughly enjoyed it, and really hope Melvin gets to join in with the investigations if there’s to be a sequel.