Review: Musical play hits all the right notes

A scene from The Wedding Singer. Photo / Ken Morrison.

What: The Wedding Singer

Where: Theatre HB

When: November 4 -20, 7.30pm

Tickets at iTicket.co.nz

Reviewer: Keith Russell

The 1998 Drew Barrymore-Adam Sandler film The Wedding Singer was a romantic story set in the 1980s, recalling the fashions, hair and innocence of the era. It just cried out to be made into a musical, not least because it's all about a singer, but also like soft-centred chocolate, the story is "sweeter" sung than told.

Josh Folkens as Robbie Hart the Wedding Singer never let go from his opening number, projecting not only his excellent voice but an expressive presence, which allowed him to telegraph all of his character's emotions.

He had great support from members of his band Jack Garvey and Elijah Moore, who provided tight attention to detail with great character acting, which produced some of the show's defining moments. Laughton Maitai responded to the challenge as Robbie's rival, excellently portraying the ethics of a "love rat", while showing he has a most pleasant singing voice.

The female leading role of Julia was played by Shelby Rowlett-Dark, who sang with a clear, controlled voice.

Everybody needs a best friend and Julia's was Holly played by Lane Badenhorst, who very nearly stole the show. She had no trouble showing she was having fun on stage along with a standout performance in the last number of Act One, which masked the fact the show leads had left the stage mid-performance.

Underused as a singer was Kristin Hart who was Robbie's original girlfriend. She received minimal stage time, but what she had, she used well.

It was great to see Wendy Beauchamp bring a professional performance to her role of "rapping" Grandma Rosie, while Averill Wills, as Julia's mother Angie, provided the rock for Rowlett-Dark to bounce off.

Director Kayleigh Purvis, as a professional stylist, had no issues with the big hair, but more importantly, no trouble injecting big "heart" into the show.

Assisted by vocal director and choreographer Teish Heywood, they produced a well-scored show, full of slickly presented dance movements. The set was well thought out, along with good lighting and wardrobe, although sound levels need some attention.

With wedding in the title it comes as no surprise how the story ends, but as in life, the journey is what provides the anticipation of the pleasures to come and this show will not let you down.

Please note this performance is performed under Covid-19 indoor venue protocols, mask wearing, social distancing and contact tracing are required.