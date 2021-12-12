Review: Meet the adult version of Cindy Lou Who

From left, Amy Edwards and Brylee Lamb on stage during Theatre HB's Who's Holiday! Photo / Ken Morrison

What: Who's Holiday!

Where: Theatre HB

When: December 14 to 18r, 7.30pm. Tickets at iTicket.co.nz

Reviewed by: Keith Russell

Theodor Seuss Geisel was known for writing stories that were subversive in nature but packed with humour and charm.

His tales helped children understand difficult social and political issues in society.

Playwright Matthew Lombardo has taken the same premise but in a very adult fashion. Subject to a copyright court case with Dr Seuss Enterprises, written in Seussian rhyming style but without the goodness because of Lombardo's use of profanity, along with adult themed topics such as poverty, prison life, teen pregnancy, and drug and alcohol abuse.

Written as a parody sequel to 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas', we again met Cindy Lou Who, who is now grown up and living in a trailer set in the shady side of Whoville under the shadow of Mr Crumpit.

Director Ali Beal has done a stellar job pacing and removing the claustrophobic effect often given by solo shows. Two actresses alternate the one-act show during the six-performance season and I had the pleasure of seeing both perform.

Brylee Lamb has irrepressible comic instincts which she well used to draw her audience into her story of bad decisions. She used the whole stage and her energy just kept getting better as the play unfolded. One strength was her ability to ad-lib comments - especially when the writer's talent was exposed on his more desperate rhymes, you will struggle not to laugh at her antics.

Her busy hand movements were appropriate, as was her clever use of facial expressions. And she can rap like a seasoned professional.

Amy Edwards was spectacular in her role, not only with her rosy cheeks but with a terrifying wide-eyed gaze as she surveyed her party guests, the audience, looking to impart another cheap shot. When she improvised dialogue it blended seamlessly into her lines, and if success depends on a recipe of alcohol, cigarettes and the odd tranquiliser it certainly helped her comic timing.

Set dressing and costumes by Beal and Sheree Osborne were well balanced and kept things safely in the satire zone. Sound by Osbourne and Steven Sparks was tight, along with Sparks' suitable lighting and an impressive foyer by John Pryce.

Beal, Lamb and Edwards are to be congratulated for a pulling off a show where so much could have gone wrong. Well done.