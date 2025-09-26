Variations in tonal colour illustrated the scope of talent in the cast, reflecting good and evil, and of particular note was the standout performance by Peter Tihema as the evil Miss Trunchbull, whose makeup, stature and voice were exceptional.

The work involved for Matilda, played by Bethany Addis, was staggering, and her innocence and naughtiness were captured beautifully. Abby Roff, as Miss Honey, had the sweetness in her voice to present the perfect counter to the other characters, and the awful parents, Mr and Mrs Wormwood, played by William Atkin and Rox Batkins, entertained throughout.

Special mention also for Nicholas Lopez for his fabulous dancing character, Rudolpho.

This is an enormous production, supported by a huge number of local people and cemented by a very talented director in Revell. Pulling together dancers and large ensembles and having them manoeuvre around a busy and ever-changing set is no mean feat, but the effect of practised fluidity increased the pace and spectacle from the stage floor to the fly, which was used to great effect, particularly in a wonderful sequence involving enormous swings.

Choreographer Aryan Coleman identified character and colour in her creative dance, and the ensemble pieces were exciting to watch.

Vocal director Matthew Pipe nailed the score and brought musicality to the difficult numbers and poignancy to the solos. It is always a bonus to have a live orchestra in these shows, and Robbie Cargill’s direction meant we had a thrilling, vibrant sound throughout that kept pace with the interpretation on stage.

Right to the last scene, Dahl challenges conventional storytelling. Not all stories have a happy ending, or do they? Written from a child’s point of view, Matilda flips from both camps throughout but, from an audience’s point of view, we were engaged, surprised, impressed, moved and entertained, whatever the outcome.

There’s a lot to think about after watching Matilda. It is a very good choice for a school holiday season for young and old, villains and heroes, dreamers and realists, none of whom will be disappointed.

Matilda The Musical plays at Napier Municipal Theatre until October 4.