Review: Love is in the air at Aubyn Live Theatre

A scene from Love, Hearts, & Heartbreak. Photo / Kathy Wolstenholme

What: Love, Hearts, & Heartbreak

Where: Aubyn Live Theatre, St Aubyn Street, Hastings.

When: 12 to 13 February 2pm & 7.30pm. Tickets at Eventfinda.co.nz

Reviewed by: Keith Russell

Originating from early religious celebrations, we now find Valentine's Day to be a commercial celebration often referred to as a "hallmark holiday", of one of mankind's strongest emotions.

Under the able direction of Crystal Urquhart, Aubyn Live Theatre presents a mix of classic and contemporary songs, which will take you on a journey of heartache and redemption, which fortunately ends with a romantic conclusion.

Opening the revue were Ruth Stevens' and Liam Jeffares' stylish performance of Everything Has Changed, followed by Mandy Smith's excellent performance of Can't Help Falling in Love. Juanita Dubery has never disappointed, she was strong with her version of Power of Love, and her duet with Patrick Mulligan Just Give Me a Reason was a personal highlight.

Male performances were impressive, especially when singing together in chorus and I liked the expressive performance of Don't Want to Miss a Thing. Robert Miller was excellent as he performed She's Got a Way and Matt Aplin looked the part as he performed King of Wishful Thinking.

Choreographer Charliot Miller had the cast moving to the "beat". She must have been very pleased with the dance moves Anton Hosken performed and she showed a pleasant singing voice when singing Before He Cheats, backed by the female chorus.

I would have expected nothing less than the high standard of vocal projection with Kayleigh Purvis as choral mistress - her dance moves weren't bad either. I am looking forward to the major musical she will direct later this year.

Ruth Stevens is a young performer starting to make her mark on the local stage. She can move, and has a lovely rich voice that she will learn with experience to fully project into the theatre. Until then she needs to use a microphone. I will follow her career with much interest.

Steven Sparks did an excellent job of lighting the set and sound engineer Glen Grenfell had the hard job of mixing the sound given the limited use of microphones to bring less powerful voices to the back of the theatre. A nice simple set of a "sparkly" back curtain was all that was needed to provide a romantic setting along with candles on the tables.

Urquhart has put together a nice balanced selection that built nicely to a climax in the second act with her leading the full chorus with Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher.

I am sure Aubyn Live Theatre will be responsible for a sizable increase in the sale of flowers and chocolates once happy attendees have left this concert.