Review: Lights go on at Aubyn Live Theatre

A scene from Back on Stage at Aubyn Live Theatre. Photo / Anne Jamieson

REVIEW:

What: Back on Stage

Where: Aubyn Live Theatre, St Aubyn St Hastings.

When: 14 October to 16 October. Tickets at Eventfinda

Reviewed by: Keith Russell.

Since ancient times music has been used as part of dramatic presentations, emerging during the 19th century into what we now recognise as musical theatre.

There is something uplifting about singing and dancing and "Aubyn Live Theatre" have thrown open the shutters, turned the lights on and opened the doors to emerge from theatre hibernation with a show celebrating some magical moments from recent musical theatre.

Lighting and sound is by Steven Sparks and Glen Grenfell respectively.

Kayleigh Purvis sang to her usual high standards especially with She Used To Be Mine.

From the opening song There's No Business Like Show Business, it was obvious how much work had gone prior to the show.

The ensemble's harmonies, clever voice layering and what was to be a feature of this show - clear projection of sound - was amazing.

Once again Aubyn Live Theatre was fortunate to secure the services of Eileen von Dadelszen, her rich voice certainly did justice to Maria.

Hannah Stroud has a lovely rounded voice and it was a pleasure to hear her version of Wouldn't it Be Lovely.

Kenzie Atkinson was confident with her version of Rainbow Connection while Crystal Urquhart gave us a superb version of I Don't Know How To love Him.

Singing strongly was Jenny Morley as she performed Matchmaker but better was to come when she combined with Mandy Smith for a lively version of For Good. Charliot Miller projected well with her version of Go The Distance along with Jesse Smith with her performance of Endless Night. Teish Heywood certainly took us on a Journey To The Past.

Blended voices were especially good in the duets, Liam Jeffares and Jesse Smith were confident with their rendition of Seize The Day.

Kristen Hart is an expressive singer performing in two of the best songs of the night, Love is An Open Door with Laughton Maitai and Zazz with Kayleigh Purvis. Reece Bisley can be relied upon to anchor any chorus and I could not help notice the pride on Kathy Wolstenholme's face as she performed with two generations of her family.

Simple backdrops along with minimal props were all we needed to enhance the theatre's ambience and ensure our enjoyment of two hours of musical escapism.

Please note that this performance is performed under current Covid-19 indoor venue protocols, mask wearing, social distancing and contact tracing are required.