Review: Festival Opera’s Romeo and Juliet an unforgettable experience

A scene from Opera Festival's Romeo and Juliet.

I was absolutely wowed by the opening night of Festival Opera’s Romeo and Juliet, and judging by the enthusiastic responses from the audience and the jubilation of the performers as they lined up to take a bow, so was everyone else.

It was first premiered in Paris, in 1867, written by the French composer Charles Gounod and sung in French with subtitles; it should not be confused with Prokofiev’s music for the ballet version - that came decades later.

The Napier Municipal Theatre curtains opened to the prologue of Romeo and Juliet with a stage peopled with figures in fine Elizabethan costumes - subtly lit to suggest the sinister intentions and underlying themes of the tragic story of the young lovers.

The story’s synopsis was introduced through song, preparing the audience for what was to come, and we watched through an eerie pre-dawn mist what appeared to be an act of violence being perpetrated upon a semi-prostrate figure, apparently quite unnoticed by the other performers on stage.

The performances, music, fabulous sets, costumes and lighting design were of a consistently high standard, creating a memorable experience for the audience and a spectacle the entire Festival Opera team can feel justly proud of.

Festival Opera’s purpose, besides presenting us with the opportunity to experience world-class opera, is to introduce, train and support local rangitahi in the art of opera through the vehicle of the Project Prima Volta (PPV) community programme.

As Festival Opera celebrates 10 years of operation, audiences are now seeing PPV graduates returning to perform on stage for its annual productions as trained classical singers.

One of the joys for me was seeing these young opera performers in their early teens to mid-20s taking supporting singing roles alongside the professional opera singers, having continued their music education at university. How proud their parents must be.

The stunning set designs were created by PPV graduate Niamh Bentley. Another PPV graduate to watch was Kate Manahi, 22, who played Stephano; singing with a beautiful and true mezzo-soprano voice in a vivacious performance while owning the stage for her one major song in the role. Actually, I loved them all, and of the excellent professional singers, the characters of Nurse and Frere Laurent, the kindly well-meaning priest, were favourites.

Of course, the absolute star of the show was Jose Aparicio, the conductor of the Hawke’s Bay orchestra, who was mostly only seen as an energetic arm waving above the screen of the orchestra pit. It is Jose who is responsible for the quality of the music and, with his wife Anna Pierard, is the joint leader of the team of dedicated professionals and volunteers who plan, mentor and offer support for opera in Hawke’s Bay. This is a hugely expensive project, and a big thank you is owed to the many generous sponsors and financial supporters that make it possible.

Don’t miss this excellent show. Book your tickets today.

The Details

What: Festival Opera’s Romeo and Juliet

Where: Napier Municipial Theatre

When: Thursday, February 15, 5pm; Saturday, February 17, 7pm; Monday, February 19, 11am

Reviewed by Kay Bazzard.

Tickets available from Ticketek.