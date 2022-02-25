The cast of Dancing at Lughnasa.

Review

Napier Repertory Players have chosen the Art Deco Festival to present the award winning play 'Dancing at Lughnasa' by one of Ireland's best playwrights Brian Friel. Considered to be semi-autobiographical, it is told in the form of a memory play through a 7-year-old's eyes, as he watches his five unmarried aunt's navigate Lughnasadh, a pagan harvest festival.

Director Mason Price has to deal with several conflicts and rising tension, which make this play unique. Helping in this task is a talented cast starting with Kate played by Sarah Graham who carries the overburdening task of older sister and "mean spirit".

A devout Catholic at odds with the festival, it is her portrayal of sensitivity that stands out, her thoughtful look portraying the very soul of this production. Davina Roper as Maggie was a delight, everybody's friend including the audience. She was bold and sassy, but watch for the change when she exhibit's quiet moments of reflection. An understated performance by Kirsty Daley as Agnes, seen as the most subtle or maybe more correctly secretive of the sisters.

Brylee Lee was the slow-witted Rose, her innocence and vulnerability along with her practicality made her a very interesting character to watch. Stacey Nelson was bold as Chris the unmarried mother of the narrator moving from depression to optimism as the narrator's father visits.

David Moore as Father Jack the sister's missionary brother had the hardest role, his portrayal of possible dementia along with underlying scandal from his overseas service could be seen as comic relief.

However, to his credit, he maintained the seriousness that paved the way for the great changes the family underwent.

A very confident performance came from Rob Mackintosh as Michael through whose eyes this story is told. As he stands outside the action, he takes on the persona and delivers lines for his 7-year-old self, a challenge for both him and his fellow actors to handle without over acting.

Drew Broadley started slowly as Gerry, the narrator's absent father, but as the play progressed his mixture of charm and guile wins you over. His freedom as a travelling salesmen nicely contrasts with the stagnant lives of the Mundy sisters.

None of the actors get weighed down in sentiment a testament to the director, who also made a sensible decision to choose 'diction over dialect'.

It is a beautiful piece of theatre, a great way to start your theatre New Year.

DETAILS

Where: Little Theatre McGrath St Napier

When: February 17-March 5, 7.30pm

Tickets at iTicket.co.nz