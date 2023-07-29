Before: Members of the Knapeley Women's Institute get ready for a winter float procession Dickensian style.

Dannevirke Theatre Company’s production of Calendar Girls will open on Wednesday, August 2 in the Fountain Theatre and from the looks of a recent rehearsal it is a must for people to see so mark the event in your diary.

The portrayal of this true event on stage takes almost as much courage as that required for the original ladies of Knapeley Women’s Institute who created a semi-nude calendar that went on to become a global phenomenon.

Dannevirke Theatre Company director Davina Graham has assembled a cast of this calibre – not only courageous enough to tell the story on stage in front of a live audience but also so talented they convey humour and drama which will both amuse and cause deep contemplation as the events unfold.

The cleverly crafted play intertwines events of the Knapeley Women’s Institute’s monthly events with an outrageous fundraiser and the personal dramas affecting each of the women’s lives.

This results in a play set mostly in the Knapeley Village Hall which will thoroughly entertain audiences of all ages and genders.

Before - Chris wins top prize for her cake in the Knapeley Spring Fete.

Many will identify with the circumstances, will laugh often, nod in agreement at the pronouncements of the women and even the odd bloke, swallow emotion, even shed a tear but will walk out of the Fountain Theatre in the knowledge they witnessed something of substance.

Before: The calendar girls gain 'Dutch courage' before their photo shoot.

The show has become so well-rehearsed it has taken on a life of its own. The cast has become great friends just as the women of Knapeley were, lighting and sound create variations in mood, and the costumes are spectacular – there is even a rabbit or is it a mouse?

After: They analyse the finished calendar.

After: They assess the public response.

Tickets are selling really well with over 600 of the 1000 seats sold, mostly in the second week. Buy quickly from the Dannevirke Information Centre or iTicket or you could miss the highlight of winter.

Also bring cash or eftpos. In the play the fundraiser is for a settee for the local hospital. The Dannevirke Theatre Company has opted to match the idea by offering to fund special chairs for the Dannevirke Community Hospital from the proceeds of its raffle, a koha for the very special programme and donations from the public. The chairs cost up to $2000 each.

The show opens on Wednesday at 7.30pm and runs through to August 6 then August 9-12 at 7.30pm with two matinees on Sunday, August 6 and Saturday, August 12,starting 2pm.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community storytelling good news about the district for the last ten years.







