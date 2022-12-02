Review: A Dickens of a Christmas

Don't miss Bah Humbug and The Spirit of Christmas Party at Aubyn Live Theatre. Photo / Hannah Stroud

Aubyn Live Theatre has chosen to end its 2022 season with what was known in movie terms as a double feature.

A Christmas play and a musical revue are on the bill and both will leave you with that magic feeling that Christmas has finally arrived.

Bah Humbug is one of many adaptions of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas story, but what sets this version apart is the original music by prolific writer of amateur musicals, Bill Francoeur.

Witty and warm, it provides ample scope for both individual singers and the ensemble. Oscar Campbell was enthralling as Scrooge, and Daniel Bowman turned in a top performance as he portrayed Bob Cratchit.

Matt Skeels as Tiny Tim entertained with some lovely, inspiring singing and it was hard not to fall in love with both the Goblin Chorus and a collection of Singing Waifs. Cathy Hosken never fails to disappoint - she was strong as the Spirit of Christmas Past, as was Libby Whitten as Fran. Tyler Manson was an eye-catching Ghost of Joseph Marley.

Opening the revue were Campbell and the full ensemble, whose singing throughout was a credit to Mandy Smith’s sound musical direction.

An excellent performance of It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Hannah Stroud prepared us for Matt Aplin’s spirited rendition of Christmas Baby Please Come Home.

Clever dance moves by Whitten as she “tapped” to Let it Snow, along with clever choreography as three young performers, Charlotte Herd, Alyssa New and Isa Holland, danced to Sleigh Ride. Kayleigh Purvis and Jordon Astridge gave a standout version of O Holy Night, which led us to the final two big ensemble numbers, Rockin around the Christmas Tree and perennial favourite Silent Night.

The set was interesting and the lighting was managed to good effect, along with the sound team who provided seamless continuity, which will always be enhanced by the enthusiasm of the young voices. Director Kendra Campbell has worked hard with her cast, who have had to master two genres, and much of the success of this production can be laid at her feet.

Aubyn Live Theatre has made the right decision with this production, as you would be Scrooge yourself to utter “Bah Humbug” to a show that was so enjoyable.

- Reviewed by Keith Russell





Show times

What: Bah Humbug and The Spirit of Christmas Party

Where: Aubyn Live Theatre, St Aubyn St Hastings

When: December 2 to December 11. Tickets at Eventfinda.co.nz



