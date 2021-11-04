Revealed: Josh Syms the new coach for Hawke's Bay Magpies

The Hawke's Bay Rugby Union has promoted Magpies assistant coach Josh Syms to the top job to replace Mark Ozich who is headed for a Super Rugby role with the Western Force in Perth.
The widely-anticipated appointment of Syms, who came from the head-coach role at Heartland Rugby union Wairarapa-Bush to join Ozich in 2018, was announced by the union in a late-afternoon Thursday facebook post.
Union CEO Jay Campbell said there was considerable interest but after a "robust appointment process" it quickly became apparent that Syms' "outstanding coaching ability, huge motivation to succeed and vision for the future" made him the right man to lead the Magpies.