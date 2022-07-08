Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Revealed: Hawke's Bay's most dangerous spots to drive

5 minutes to read
The Latham St and Wellesley Rd intersection in Napier is one of the most densely concentrated sites for crashes that lead to injury in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Latham St and Wellesley Rd intersection in Napier is one of the most densely concentrated sites for crashes that lead to injury in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

Data has revealed that some of the most dangerous places to drive in Hawke's Bay may be found among the residential streets of Napier.

Data from Waka Kotahi's road traffic crash database, Crash Analysis System

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.